|
|
Joanna L. (Astley) Pease
(June 9, 1927-November 15, 2019)
Joanna Lou (Astley) Pease was born in East Lansing, Michigan to Howard and Ruby Astley. She graduated from Michigan State College, where she met and married her husband, Rodney W. Pease Jr. They moved to Baldwinsville in 1954. Friends and family loved her easy manner, generous laugh, and attentive ear.
Joanna taught Nursery School at the First Presbyterian Church and later worked as a Substitute Teacher for Baldwinsville Central Schools. Committed to community service, her volunteering included work with the Syracuse Home, Friends of the Library, The Female Charitable, Literacy Volunteers, Baldwinsville Theater Guild, The Visitors Center, and chairing The Christmas Bureau. She was honored as one of Baldwinsville's Women of the Year.
Joanna was predeceased by her husband of 57 years and her sister, Laura Ives. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Astley; her children Katherine Leers, Barbara Gruppo, Rodney (Dee) Pease lll, and Elizabeth (David) Piotrowicz; grandchildren Daniel Gruppo, Anthony (Danielle) Gruppo, Katie Gruppo, Travis (Julianne) Pease, Blake (Alicia) Pease, and Matthew Pease and great grandchildren Noah Pease and Nathan Pease. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Jerry Pease, Audra Squires, and many nieces and nephews. The family gratefully recognizes Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida County and Utica's St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their compassionate and professional support.
A memorial service is planned to celebrate Joanna's life at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 64 Elizabeth Street, Baldwinsville, New York. In lieu of flowers or a memorial donation, extend a kindness to someone the world has forgotten. You won't have to look far.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019