|
|
Joanne Alice Bouck
Haslett formerly of Elsie - Joanne Alice (Casler) Bouck, age 89 of Haslett, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Haslett, Michigan.
Joanne was born on February 25, 1930 to Clifford and Alice Casler in Bannister, Michigan. She was the valedictorian of her class at Elsie High School in 1947. After high school she went through nurses training at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where she worked for a while as an instructor.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Lewis Bouck, on January 17, 1953. Since Jack was an officer with the Michigan State Police, they moved every couple of years and Joanne worked as a nurse in the various towns where they lived. They eventually ended up in Haslett in 1967, where they stayed until 1980 when they relocated to Higgins Lake. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage; before Jack passed away on March 16, 2019.
Joanne loved the lake; it was there that they discovered their love for bird watching. They made trips throughout the U.S. working to increase their "Life Bird" list. She was proud to say she had one more bird on her list than Jack. Joanne worked with Jack at the Higgins Lake True Value Hardware for years and made many wonderful friends over the years they spent at the lake. When their health began to fail, they moved to the Lansing area to be closer to family.
She is survived by her son David and Mary Bouck and her daughter Susan and Tony Koontz; grandchildren: Emily Bouck and Aman Yadav, Stephanie Koontz and Allison Koontz; and great-grandchildren Devin and Olivia Yadav. She is also survived by her brother Clifford "Bud" and Willann Casler. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation will be held at 10 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan, at a later date.
The family would like to thank Home Sweet Home assisted living facility in Haslett, and Grace Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care that they gave Joanne. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Grace Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020