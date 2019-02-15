|
Joanne Creede
Lansing - Joanne Kay Creede died January 15, 2019, after six months with cancer. Born July 25, 1951, in Holland, MI, she was the fifth of eight children. She worked as a secretary in Cadillac for the DNR and DEQ and in Lansing for the DEQ, CEPI, and DHS until she retired in 2010. She was an active member of Lansing's Jug and Mug Ski club, was a talented seamstress and knitter, and loved to travel, run, and play eucher. She will be remembered as a woman dedicated to giving and always putting others first. Joanne is survived by her children Brenda (Casey) Montgomery of Grandville, MI, Jeanette Williams of Suttons Bay, MI, her grandchildren Paige, Kameron and Joselynn Montgomery, and her seven siblings. A celebration of Joanne's life will occur on February 24 from 1-4 PM at Charlar Place in Holt, MI. Visit everdays.com for more information and a full obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 15, 2019