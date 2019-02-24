|
Joanne J. Melse
Grand Rapids - September 26, 1922 - February 7, 2019
On February 7, 2019, Joanne J. Melse (Janse), age 96, of Grand Rapids, MI peacefully left this world surrounded by love and family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 625 Kenmoor Ave. SE #115. Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Joanne's complete obituary may be found online at https://www.mlive/com/obituaries/.
