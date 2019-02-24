Services
Gerst Funeral Homes - O'Brien Eggebeen Gerst Chapel
3980 CASCADE ROAD SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 949-7350
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Pfeiffer Room
1000 East Beltline Ave
Grand Rapid, MI
View Map
Joanne J. Melse

Joanne J. Melse Obituary
Joanne J. Melse

Grand Rapids - September 26, 1922 - February 7, 2019

On February 7, 2019, Joanne J. Melse (Janse), age 96, of Grand Rapids, MI peacefully left this world surrounded by love and family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 625 Kenmoor Ave. SE #115. Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Joanne's complete obituary may be found online at https://www.mlive/com/obituaries/.

O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst

3980 Cascade Rd. SE & E. Paris @ I-96

www.gerstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
