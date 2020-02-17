Services
Haslett - Joanne Kay (Nichols) Miller, age 74 of Haslett, passed away Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Lansing on June 19, 1945 to Leonard and Gladys (Calkins) Nichols. Wife of the late Charles for 56 years. Mother of Thomas Joseph (Andrea) Miller and Deborah Kaye (Jeffrey) Miller Gilbert. The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, Friday 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
