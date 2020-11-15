Jody Lynn Murphy
Eaton Rapids, Michigan - Born Jody Lynn Smith on November 14, 1954 in Denver, Colorado. Her parents were Howell Hudson (Bo) Smith and Beverly Lois Smith (Harris). Jody passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Surviving is her husband of 23 years Robert "Bob" Murphy, Jody's two sons, Dennis Newman (Sue), and James "Jim" Newman, and four very precious grandchildren - Natalie, David, Lauren, and Jackson "Jack". Additionally, surviving are one brother Charles "Chip" Smith (Karen) and their children Charles "Chippers", Mary Alyssa, and a deceased daughter Rebecca Smith; and Jody's half-sister, Rhonda (Chuck) Gadway. Jody has a deceased sister Jill (John) Garcia and their daughters are Jessica and Sarah. Also, there are other treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews from both Jody and Bob's families, and precious friends - both living and deceased.
For a time, Jody lived in Sault Ste. Marie and worked in the Library at Lake Superior State University, before moving to Lansing where she first worked at Breslin Cancer Center. Jody then took a job at the state headquarters of the Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists where she has worked for more than 27 years.
A memorial service is being planned. Details will become available at www.estesleadley.com