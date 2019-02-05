Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home
Dimondale, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home
Dimondale, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Field & Leik Funeral Home
Dimondale, MI
1942 - 2019
Dimondale - Age 76, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Garneau was born December 22, 1942 in Lansing, a daughter of Patrick and Ila Smith. She was a beautician for many years. Surviving is her husband of 57 years, George; four children, Robert Garneau of Grand Rapids, Shannon (Wes) Fredericks of Simonole Alabama, Chris Garneau (Danene Case) of Bellevue and Brad Garneau of St. Petersburg, Florida; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patsy Woodman of Dimondale, Kathlyn (Gary) Graber of Mecosta County and Marie (Robert) Bochenek of Potterville; several nieces & nephews. Services 11 A.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale, with Marilyn Mathews, Priest of the Community of Christ Church officiating. Interment will be in Dimondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice, 2815 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 4, Lansing, MI 48917.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
