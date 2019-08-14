|
JoEllen Marie Kazmierski
Okemos - JoEllen M. Kazmierski was born in Detroit, Michigan to parents Joseph and Helen Grill on May 2, 1952 and died on August 10, 2019 at the age of 67. She was the beloved wife of Philip F. Kazmierski. JoEllen was predeceased by her parents and sister, Marie Grill. JoEllen is survived by her husband, Philip; brother, Tom Grill (Karilyn); two children, Michael (Jessica) Kazmierski and Scott (Stephanie) Kazmierski; and grandchildren, Jackson, Alexander, and Chloe. JoEllen worked for Okemos Public Schools for many years and retired in 2015. JoEllen enjoyed shopping with her friends and taking day trips. When JoEllen's mom relocated to Okemos, it provided endless opportunities to spend quality time together. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. JoEllen loved supporting Wayne State Football and University of Michigan athletics. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Martha Parish, 1100 West Grand River Ave., Okemos with Father Michael Murray, Pastor, presiding. The family will receive friends from 3:00-8:00 with a Rosary at 7:00 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Ave., East Lansing and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Michigan Chapter, 1471 E. Twelve Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071. The family wishes to thank all of the people at The University of Michigan Hospital for the wonderful care and support they provided JoEllen and her family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019