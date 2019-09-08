Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Church
5250 Cornerstone Dr
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
South Church
5250 Cornerstone Dr
Lansing, MI
John A. Dombroski


1962 - 2019
John A. Dombroski Obituary
John A. Dombroski

Lansing - John Alexander Dombroski, 57, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born on Valentine's Day in 1962, John was a gifted jack-of-all-trades who could fix anything. He lived and worked in the Lansing area his whole life, first at Art's Refinery-his uncle's gas station-before it became J.D's Drive-Thru Party Store. He also worked at various places around Lansing as a skilled mechanic. When he wasn't working or fixing, he spent his time tinkering in his garage, bowling, and selflessly helping the neighbors. He loved spending time with his family, sharing his passion for NASCAR (mostly Jeff Gordon) and his love of life.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Dombroski, and his son, Dylan Alexander Dombroski.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Dalyce; his children, Stefanie (Chris) Olney and Casey Dombroski; his grandchildren, Kaelyn, Corbin, Sawyer, John, and Savannah; his daughter-in-law, Natalie Dombroski; his mother, Carla Dombroski; and his sisters, Mary Smith, Sue Knott, Ann Williams, Sandy Stewart, and Nancy Dombroski.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11am at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr, Lansing, Michigan, with visitation one hour prior.

Memorial Contributions may be made in John's honor to Sparrow Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
