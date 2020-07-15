John Arthur "Art" Romig



Ada formerly of St. Johns - John Arthur "Art" Romig passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born May 19, 1924 in Ubly, MI the son of John and Pearl (Blanchard) Romig. Art graduated from Ubly High School in 1942 and served his country in the US Marine Corp during WWII. His overseas duty took him to Tarawa, Saipan and Okinawa and his military service included being a Chaplains Assistant. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 225. On June 10, 1950 he married Donna Christmas at First Baptist Church of Pontiac, MI and together they loved and nurtured five children, Charles, Cheryl, Marilyn, Brian and Shelly. Art's job as a CO-OP manager took he and his family to several locations such as, Leslie, St. Johns and Buchanan. At each of these locations Art and Donna were active members of several churches such as First Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church of Grand Blanc, MI; Rives Baptist Church of Rives Junction, MI; First Baptist Church of St. Johns, MI; Calvary Baptist Church of South Bend, IN; First Baptist Church of Higgins Lake, MI; Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring, FL. Art served his Lord in every church he attended as a teacher, deacon, youth worker, building committee and choir member. Donna preceded Art in death in 2015. He was also predeceased by his son, Charles, a sister, Roberta, two half sisters and a half brother. Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Garlock, Marilyn (Roy) Elliott and Shelly (Tom) Sturgeon; one son, Brian (Shelly) Romig; daughter-in-law, Judy Romig; twelve grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one sister, Pauline Hulbert. A funeral service for Art will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with his son, Brian Romig officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery with military honors provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 PM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church 11 Maranatha Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870.









