John C. Houldsworth, CDR USNR (Ret.)
Lansing - Age 84, passed away June 30, 2019. He was born January 27, 1935, in Altoona, PA, to Paul and Ruth Houldsworth.
John served 20+ years in the Navy. He played the saxophone and was a great Jazz musician. John also enjoyed literature. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, June; children, John Patrick, Eric (Rosie), Heather (John) Messing, and Michael; grandchildren, Erika, Marah, Jordan, Katie, Johnny, Sarah, and Noah; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Patrick, and sister Ann.
His family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice or . Online condolences may be left for John's family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 2, 2019