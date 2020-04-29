|
|
John Charles Spatrisano
St. Johns - John Charles Spatrisano, age 63, of St. Johns, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at South Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
John was born in Lansing, MI on July 27, 1956, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Brown) Spatrisano. He graduated from Harry Hill High School in Lansing with the class of 1974. On February 3, 1978, John married Debra Ann Dunn at People's Church, East Lansing, MI. They had recently celebrated 42 years of marriage.
John enjoyed hunting on his property, camping and rock hunting in Michigan. He enjoyed being outdoors and driving around sightseeing in the Upper Peninsula. John spent his childhood at Derby Lake near Stanton, MI and always liked to be at the lake. He loved to go boating and take his grandchildren tubing. Most of all, John loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
John worked for General Motors for over 40 years. During that time, he held numerous skilled trades' positions at multiple plants in the Lansing area before retiring in 2018.
John is survived by his wife Debra Spatrisano of St. Johns, 2 children: Sandra (Jason) Savage of South Lyon, Jeremy (Debra) Spatrisano of Blissfield; and 5 grandchildren: Emily Savage, Ian Spatrisano, Allison Savage, Aubree Spatrisano, and Andrew Savage. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Janet Dunn, 3 siblings: William (Rebecca) Spatrisano, Patricia Evans and Michael (Becky) Spatrisano; brother-in-law Tom (Patty) Dunn, and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Evelyn Spatrisano, and father-in-law Bud Dunn.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020