John D. Frezell
Lansing - Age 86, our loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away July 30, 2020 at home with his family. Born November 24, 1933 in Ironwood, MI. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was the owner and operator of the Stone Lodge in Port Sanilac for 17 years, and later a salesman at Spartan Toyota. He enjoyed MSU Basketball, and watching sports and car racing, but most of all he loved his family. Surviving are his wife of 50 years in Oct., Virginia Frezell; 5 sons, Gregory (Sharon) Frezell, Douglas (Bobbie) Frezell, Gary (Janet) Bannhard, David Bannhard, and Michael (Brenda) Frezell; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his pet dogs, Maizie and Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Johanna; and sister, Arlene. Celebration of John's life will be held when it save to gather. Interment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Compassus Hospice, or Capital Area Humane Society in memory of John. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com