Okemos - John D. Shaw of Okemos, MI, age 69, died on October 29, 2020. John is survived by his best friend and wife, Ericanne Spence; his niece, Terri (Bernard) Nevill of Clare; cousin, Wesley (Linda) Shaw of Mason; and very good friends, David Erwin of Whitmore Lake, Joseph (Cynthia) Spadaro of Pennsylvania and Rick and Diane Peiffer of Lansing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Maxine Shaw of Lansing, MI; his brother, Robert "Joe" Hale of Harrison, MI; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Spence (Eric) of Pierson, MI and cousin William (Debra) Smith of Florida.
John was born on May 17, 1951 in Lansing, MI to parents Irving and Maxine. He attended Eastern High School and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Journalism. John worked for Michigan State University Libraries' Digital and Multimedia Center/G. Robert Vincent Voice Library and retired in August of 2019 after 45 years of dedicated service. In 2003 John was awarded the MSU Libraries' Career Achievement Award, of which he was very proud.
He enjoyed history, comic books, movies, listening to classic rock, working on the house, the annual baseball game with his buddies, talking for hours with friends on the telephone or in person and his "baby girl" Lady Bird (Standard Poodle). John also enjoyed sitting on the front porch or patio with a beer or glass of wine in the afternoon or summer evenings, content with his home and life. His family and friends will remember him as an intellectual, witty and loyal man.
John requested no funeral service and will be cremated and laid to rest next to his parents. A Celebration of John's life is planned for summer, 2021 at his home. The family would like to thank Dr. Tony Brandau of Red Cedar Oncology and Sparrow Hospice (Amanda and Jennifer) for their commitment and compassion during John's illness.
In lieu of flowers, take a moment to remember John by listening to some "good music" (Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Neil Young or Jefferson Airplane), have a drink and a good long conversation with a friend or loved one.
