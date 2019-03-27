|
John D. Ward
Lansing - John D. Ward, age 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 of a broken heart, and slipped quietly into heaven to join his beautiful wife, Ruth, who as he said many times "one upped him" by passing away first after 65 years of marriage.
John was born on April 24, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the late Edward J. and Bernice E. (Frey) Ward. He graduated from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio with a journalism degree.
John met the "love of his life" Ruth, and they were married six weeks later on January 3, 1953. He served his country proudly during the Korean War - stationed in Germany.
After returning home, he worked for the Logan Daily News and the Athens Messenger newspapers in Ohio. John then moved his family to Lansing, Michigan and worked as the news editor for the Lansing State Journal for 21 years. While at the Journal he wrote many Sunday columns regarding his Saint Bernard dog Lucy, and his "red" headed wife. Retirement found them in Foley, Alabama enjoying the Southern hospitality, playing golf and meeting many new friends.
John was an active member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church and very devoted to the ministry with feeding the hungry. He held lifetime memberships with the 40/8, VFW, American Legion and the Elks Lodge. Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's was a new program in which he participated and thoroughly enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth (Guess) Ward and sister Marilyn King of Lima, Ohio. Surviving are his children: Murl Edwards, Waverly, Ohio; Paula (Karl) Kreiner, Grand Ledge, Michigan; John D. "JD" (Renee) Ward Jr., Lansing, Michigan; Edward J. "Joe" (Cindy) Ward II, Marshall, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" service will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 506 N. Pine Street, Foley, Alabama. In lieu of flowers one may contribute to the Ecumenical Ministries, Inc., 102 W. Spruce Avenue, Foley, AL 36535, to help feed the hungry.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019