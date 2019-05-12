Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
2300 N. Waverly Rd
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
2300 N. Waverly Rd
Lansing, MI
John E. Wolfe

Lansing - Age 90, our loving father and grandfather was called home to his Lord on May 9, 2019. Born June 27, 1928 in Mentone, IN. Surviving are his 3 daughters, Joy Wolfe, Judy (Nick) Fotis, and Janice (Willie) Trudgeon; 2 grandchildren, Theresa Fotis, and Christin (Brandon) Walker. John was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joan L. Wolfe; parents Donald L. and Alva I. Wolfe; sister, Janette (Chris) Chrisenberry; brother, Donald L. Wolfe. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 2300 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing with Pastor Glenn M. Ray, Jr. officiating. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Wednesday at church. Contributions may be made the City Rescue Mission of Lansing in memory of John. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019
