John E. Wolfe
Lansing - Age 90, our loving father and grandfather was called home to his Lord on May 9, 2019. Born June 27, 1928 in Mentone, IN. Surviving are his 3 daughters, Joy Wolfe, Judy (Nick) Fotis, and Janice (Willie) Trudgeon; 2 grandchildren, Theresa Fotis, and Christin (Brandon) Walker. John was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joan L. Wolfe; parents Donald L. and Alva I. Wolfe; sister, Janette (Chris) Chrisenberry; brother, Donald L. Wolfe. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 15, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 2300 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing with Pastor Glenn M. Ray, Jr. officiating. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Wednesday at church. Contributions may be made the City Rescue Mission of Lansing in memory of John. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019