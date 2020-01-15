|
|
John Edward "Ed" Flanagan
Grand Ledge - Age 86, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Ed was born on April 18, 1933, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the only child of Carl and Loretta Flanagan. He worked as a salesman, including 30 years with Master Builders, before retiring in 1998. A devout Catholic, Ed was a faithful parishioner at St. Casimir Church in Lansing. He was a longtime member of the church's St. Vincent DePaul Society, and he volunteered at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital for a number of years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kevin, who was stillborn. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean; two sons, Andy (Jamie) and Tony (Rachelle); a daughter, Helen Flanagan (Jim Michaletz); 11 grandchildren: Daryl (Lindsay), Marybeth, Carl, Margaret, Daniel, Kathy, David, Isabelle, Maddie, Xavier and Joshua; and two great-grandchildren (Camden and Hudson). Ed enjoyed a good cigar, a good conversation, and a very good life with family who loved him dearly. The Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 am at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Karl Pung as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to St. Vincent DePaul. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020