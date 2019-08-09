Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Baptist Church
5455 W. Willoughby Rd.
View Map
1943 - 2019
John Edward Hannah Obituary
John Edward Hannah

Lansing - Age 76, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born May 19, 1943, in Lansing, to Francis and Charlotte Hannah. John was a 1961 graduate of Everett High School, where he ran track. He retired from Lansing General Hospital after over 30 years. John loved dogs, and was active with sporting activities with his Cardigan Welsh Corgis, and he was an avid sports fan.

Surviving are: his wife of 34 years, Kathy Hannah; son, Duwayne (Jamie) Hannah; 3 grandchildren, Michael Hannah, Bryant Moore, and Nicholas Bauer; step grand and great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Scears; and nieces, Connie Wolven and Marcia (Kelly) Linebaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Hannah and Charlotte Wehr.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Olivet Baptist Church, 5455 W. Willoughby Rd., with interment to follow in East Lawn Memory Gardens. His family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing, or to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in memory of John E. Hannah. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
