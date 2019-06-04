Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2770 West Central Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Forte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ellis Forte


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Ellis Forte Obituary
John Ellis Forte

Sylvania, OH - John Ellis Forte, 81, of Sylvania, OH, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home of 58 years. John was born on August 26, 1937 in Eaton Rapids, MI, the son of Dan and Ethel (Stofflet) Forte. He graduated from Charlotte High School in Charlotte, MI in 1955 and attended every class reunion. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1959 with a B.S. in Agriculture-Floriculture, after which he moved to Toledo, OH to work at Schramm Brothers Florist until 1962. He was an award-winning salesman for Sears-Roebuck company until 1978, then with Whirlpool as a contract salesman until 1993 covering all of the Michigan mitten. He enjoyed years of fishing on Lake Erie and canoeing the Manistee River where he and his wife Carole had a cabin for 11 years.

He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a troop leader, MSU Alumni as Treasurer; Toledo Metroparks, FOCUS, Mended Hearts, Lathrop House, the Sylvania Senior Center, and Happy Hearts United at Flower Hospital. He was a member of the Episcopal church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister for 40+ years and as a member of Stephen's Ministry.

John is survived by Carole (Schmitt) of 58 years; their children Kevin and Kimberlyn; his brother-in-law, Bernard Schmitt (wife Donna), and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH. A private interment will be on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that John's volunteer service be honored with donations to St. Andrew's and The Lathrop House. Checks should be made payable to the church or Heritage Sylvania/LATHROP HOUSE, and sent to Heritage Sylvania, 5717 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now