John Ellis Forte
Sylvania, OH - John Ellis Forte, 81, of Sylvania, OH, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home of 58 years. John was born on August 26, 1937 in Eaton Rapids, MI, the son of Dan and Ethel (Stofflet) Forte. He graduated from Charlotte High School in Charlotte, MI in 1955 and attended every class reunion. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1959 with a B.S. in Agriculture-Floriculture, after which he moved to Toledo, OH to work at Schramm Brothers Florist until 1962. He was an award-winning salesman for Sears-Roebuck company until 1978, then with Whirlpool as a contract salesman until 1993 covering all of the Michigan mitten. He enjoyed years of fishing on Lake Erie and canoeing the Manistee River where he and his wife Carole had a cabin for 11 years.
He volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a troop leader, MSU Alumni as Treasurer; Toledo Metroparks, FOCUS, Mended Hearts, Lathrop House, the Sylvania Senior Center, and Happy Hearts United at Flower Hospital. He was a member of the Episcopal church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister for 40+ years and as a member of Stephen's Ministry.
John is survived by Carole (Schmitt) of 58 years; their children Kevin and Kimberlyn; his brother-in-law, Bernard Schmitt (wife Donna), and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH. A private interment will be on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that John's volunteer service be honored with donations to St. Andrew's and The Lathrop House. Checks should be made payable to the church or Heritage Sylvania/LATHROP HOUSE, and sent to Heritage Sylvania, 5717 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 4, 2019