John Emerson Crouse
Greensboro, GA - John Emerson Crouse, Long-time Lansing resident, passed away February 19, surrounded by his family at his home in Greensboro, Georgia. He was an award-winning architect and loyal University of Michigan alumnus. He is survived by his wife, Corey, three daughters,four grandsons, two granddaughters and three great grandchildren. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 23, 2019