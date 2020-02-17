|
|
John Fouts
East Lansing - Passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 72. Born July 4, 1947 to John R. and Arminta (Pierce) Fouts in Lafayette, Indiana. John moved to East Lansing, Michigan as a young boy and quickly fell in love with the area. He graduated high school from East Lansing and went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War. During which time he wrote for the Stars and Stripes and also received the Purple Heart Medal. Upon his honorable discharge, John returned home where he graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachlors Degree in Social Work. John was a big MSU sports fan. He went on to own and operate his own Insurance Brokerage Firm. His true passion in life was working with others and helping those in need. His greatest fulfillment was his work done for the American Red Cross where he was a Disaster Services Manager of Facilities and Subject Matter Expert of Logistics. He joined the Red Cross for the Hurricane Katrina efforts and later met his wife while responding to the Northern Illinois Floods. Together they made the Red Cross their life's work and would travel to many disaster areas to volunteer. John was a proud Veteran, an ambassador for the great state of Michigan, and a humanitarian that will be dearly missed by all who remember him.
Surviving are his wife, Shawn Scott-Fitzgerald; daughter, Sarah (Doug) Fouser; sons, Andrew Fouts, Michael (Kristen) Fouts; 6 grandchildren; step-son, Rob Alleman as well as many friends around the world.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10am - 1pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Red Cedar Friends Meeting House 1400 Turner Rd. Lansing, MI 48906. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross in John's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com. Go Green!
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020