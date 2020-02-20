|
|
John Francis Waugh, 63, of DeWitt, MI, passed away on February 14th, 2020.
John was born in Petoskey on May 16, 1956 to Harold and Laura (Steffel) Waugh. He graduated from Petoskey High School, class of '74. John married Mary Richardson on October 6, 1978 in Indian River, MI. John was a CPA and worked as the Manager of Financial Services for Middle Cities Education Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (877-272-6226). John's family wishes to thank the outstanding staff at DMC Harper, McLaren Greater Lansing, Breslin Cancer Center, and McLaren Hospice for their exceptional care, love, and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28th from 3-5 PM at Eagle Eye Golf & Banquet Center (located at 15500 Chandler Road Bath Township, MI 48808).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020