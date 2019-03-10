John H. Crocker



Okemos - age 98, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Cass City on July 10, 1920 to Henry and Florence (Newman) Crocker.



John was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He is a past president of the Lansing Rose Society. John could play any instrument, specializing in the coronet, and sang in church choirs since the age of seven. John was Band Director at Waverly Schools for many years. After retiring, he taught band for St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; both parents; brother, G. Benette (Vivian) Crocker; sister, Dorothy (Justin) Wilder; and son-in-law, Roger A. Rapaport.



He is survived by daughters, Jane C. Rapaport and Nancy R. (Jay Rathbun) Crocker; grandchildren, John R. (Allison) Rapaport, Anne C. Rapaport, and Benjamin J. Rathbun; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Elena Rapaport; and brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Crocker.



A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing 48912. Visitation before service is at 1 p.m.



A Friday visitation at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, will be 4-7 p.m.



Interment will occur at Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Congregational Church, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary