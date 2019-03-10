Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
For more information about
John Crocker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
125 S. Pennsylvania Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
125 S. Pennsylvania Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Crocker


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John H. Crocker Obituary
John H. Crocker

Okemos - age 98, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Cass City on July 10, 1920 to Henry and Florence (Newman) Crocker.

John was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He is a past president of the Lansing Rose Society. John could play any instrument, specializing in the coronet, and sang in church choirs since the age of seven. John was Band Director at Waverly Schools for many years. After retiring, he taught band for St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; both parents; brother, G. Benette (Vivian) Crocker; sister, Dorothy (Justin) Wilder; and son-in-law, Roger A. Rapaport.

He is survived by daughters, Jane C. Rapaport and Nancy R. (Jay Rathbun) Crocker; grandchildren, John R. (Allison) Rapaport, Anne C. Rapaport, and Benjamin J. Rathbun; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Elena Rapaport; and brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Crocker.

A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing 48912. Visitation before service is at 1 p.m.

A Friday visitation at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, will be 4-7 p.m.

Interment will occur at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Congregational Church, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now