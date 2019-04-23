Services
John Henry Mueller


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Henry Mueller

Cape Coral, FL - Mueller, John Henry, 61, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Cape Coral Florida. John was born on December 30, 1957 in St.Johns, Michigan to Henry and Lucille Mueller of Fowler. John moved to Florida in 2014 where he met the love of his life, Rosemary Rose. He served three years in the United States Army with an honorable discharge. John was a big fan of Michigan State University and the Detroit Lions. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Stefanie (Nicholas) Tucker, and Danielle Mueller; brothers and sisters: Mary Lou Smith, Steve (Ronda) Mueller, Pat (Tom) Kremenski, Sue (Joe) Schafer, and Gary Mueller; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter Kristina Austin, and brother-in-law Michael Smith. John had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. To respect John's wishes, a cremation has taken place. A memorial service to honor John will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019
