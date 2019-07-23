|
|
John J. "Jack" Baylis
Lansing - Age 81, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born in Lansing on June 6, 1938, the son of Richard E. and Mary Eileen (Wines) Baylis. Jack was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary's High School, and earned a B.A. Degree from MSU. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He joined the Lansing Police Dept. in 1961, and retired as a Deputy Chief in 1991, and was a graduate of the National FBI Academy. He later retired from the State of Michigan Dept. of Corrections, and following retirement, he enjoyed working at Royal Scot Golf Course. He was a member of: Old Newsboys Assoc., Lansing Aerie #1039 F.O.E., a Charter Member of Capital City Lodge #141 F.O.P., American Bowling Congress, P - - - - Heads Golf League, Lansing Community Credit Union, Richard Council #788 K of C, Church of the Resurrection and St. Therese.
Surviving are: his wife of 59 years, Barbara; son, Craig Baylis; daughters, Kim (Mike) McManus and Kelly (Randy) King; 7 grandchildren, Courtney Baylis, Justin (Casey) Baylis, Sydney (Patrick) Kleinfelt, Erin (Kyle) Anderson, Nicholas (Cicily) Baylis, Brandon (Amanda) Baylis, and Joshua King; 7 great-grandchildren, Dawson, Delaney, Gianna, Mia, Jaxx, Kensington, and Oakleigh; brother, Richard Baylis; and 2 nieces.
At Jack's request, there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Newsboys Association. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 23, 2019