John J. Michels
East Lansing - In memory of our wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John J. Michels. John was born in Hancock, Michigan to F. Graham and Ruth Michels on October 31, 1927. He grew up during the Great Depression, and enjoyed the Upper Peninsula winters, spending most of his time skiing, playing ice hockey, and tobogganing. He loved building model planes and boats from wood scraps.
John served in the Army during the Occupation of Japan, as an artillery gunner. John was a skilled engineer, and upon his return from military service in Japan, he completed his Civil Engineering degree from Michigan College of Mines and Technology (now Michigan Technological University). After graduation, John went to work for the State of Michigan Highway Department. He traveled the state working on various bridge and road projects until he was assigned to be the head engineer of construction on the Houghton-Hancock Lift Bridge. Working on the Bridge (which celebrates its 60 th Anniversary this June) was one of his proudest career accomplishments. When he wasn't working, John enjoyed restoring antique cars and doing projects around the house.
In 1954, John married the love of his life, Virginia Voss. He thought she was the smartest, most beautiful woman he'd ever met. Together, they raised two children, Nancy and John. In 1967, John moved his family to Lansing, Michigan where he assumed the position of head engineer on I-496. His greatest joy in life was his family, he loved to gather over a good meal and enjoy a Crown Royal. John and Virginia enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Virginia passed in 2009. John is also preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; his brother, Paul and sister, Virginia (Michels) Clark. John is survived by his two children, Nancy (Gary) Domagalski, John (Jackie) Michels; grandchildren, Michelle (Joel) Halperin, Jennifer (Chris) Gates, Matthew Domagalski, Kyle Michels and Alec Michels. He also had three great-grandchildren, Marielle and Jack Halperin, and Charlie Gates.
John was a proud member of the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing for the last 60 years. The family is planning a Memorial Mass to be held in late August at the Church of the Resurrection. A private family entombment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 1351 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912 or Burcham Hills Foundation, 2700 Burcham Drive, E. Lansing, Mi 48823. Friends may send the family a condolence and get an updated obituary when Mass details are finalized at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020