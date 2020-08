Dear Michels Family,

I had the great pleasure of working with John for the ten years prior to his retirement. He was very well liked by his co-workers and admired for his engineering skills. After his retirement we frequently gathered for lunch with several of his former staff. The conversation would often times turn to his favorite engineering achievement, the lift bridge connecting the cities of Houghton & Hancock. He had an unlimited amount of fascinating tales about the construction and then the maintenance of the bridge. We never tired of listening to his stories. You can be proud of all he accomplished and friends he acquired while employed by the Michigan Department of Transportation. He was an exceptional person and will be missed by many. God bless your family.

Dave & Kathleen Barrett