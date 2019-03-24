|
John J. Smith
St. Johns - John Joseph Smith, age 78 of St. Johns, MI passed away, March 2, 2019 at his home. John was born in Lansing, MI on March 22, 1940, the son of Herman and Irene (Galbavi) Smith. He graduated from Sexton High School, then Michigan Tech and Ferris State University. He graduated from Ferris with a degree in Pharmacy. John married Kathy Andrews on June 5, 1965 and they enjoyed over 53 years together.
After working as a Pharmacist for over 40 years, John retired and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, his cabin and gardening. John was a lifetime member of the St. Johns Knights of Columbus. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and his passion for the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his daughters, Lisa (William Bachteal) Smith and Debra Smith. Son, Richard Smith and his sisters, Elizabeth Andrews and Barbara Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns or to the St. Johns Baby Pantry. See their web sites for more information. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019