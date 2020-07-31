John Jacob Earls
DeWitt - John accepted Jesus as his Savior as a middle school student. He graduated from DeWitt high School in 1998 and went on to Culinary School, working as a chef for more than 15 years. One of his greatest and proudest moments was the God given gift when his beautiful daughter Aden was born in 2013. He was so thankful for his job and his co-workers at the GM Lansing Grand River Plant. John had an awesome green thumb!
Survivors are his daughter, Aden; wife, Lisa; step children Ethan and Isabelle Swartz; parents, Jerry and Patti Earls; sister, Rebecca (Jason) Harte, niece and nephew, Gracyn and Calvin Harte; Aunt Pat Brown, all of DeWitt.; Aunt Jo and Uncle Robert Lyles and Aunt Rebecca Sanders of Greenfield, Tn.; numerous WONDERFUL cousins!
Due to Covid 19 there will be no services at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grdewitt.com