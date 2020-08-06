John Jay Stuber



Lansing - Jay Stuber. 63, died suddenly August 1, 2020. He was born November 2, 1956 at Sparrow Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John Melvin Stuber and LaVera Pauline Stuber. Jay was one of six children; Starr Brewer of Dallas, TX, Dianna Arsenault of Big Rapids, MI, Sherri Piper (Mike) of Eaton Rapids, MI, Missi Eller (Craven) of Las Vegas, NV, and Letha Braman (Troy) of Bath, MI. He is survived by his 3 children Jay Michael Stuber (Mara) Charlotte, MI, Moranda Forcier (Jason) Laingsburg, MI Audrey Ann Stuber, and Emerson Stuber Bath, MI, and 3 grandchildren Audrey Stuber, Seth Bader and Paige Tobias. He had 10 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. Jay also had many friends that he considered family. Jay held many positions that he was proud of; Hiball Crane, Rocket Sports Racing and Pro Fab Cycles, he taught GM employees to work on their Harleys through L.C.C.



Jay was a free spirit; he lived his life on his own terms. Jay was given many talents, he was a self-taught guitar player, he was an artist and he could put a Harley back together in a night. Jay was a biker, he loved Harley's and C1 Chevy Corvettes, he owned both in his lifetime. Jay was happiest when he was working on a bike in his shop on the North side of Lansing. Though jay was known as a tough biker he had a lot of charisma and a kind heart, he was fiercely protective of those he loved, and he would do anything for anybody. Jay had the most honest laugh that seemed to shine right out through his eyes. He was loved by many and he will be missed by all.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Farms Park 1080 E Wieland Rd Lansing, MI 48906 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Service for family members will begin at 11:00am. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00pm where Pastor Randal Barton will say a few words.









