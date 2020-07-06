John Joseph Bondarenko
Holt - John Bondarenko passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents Fred and Lena Bondarenko in Fairgrove Michigan on November 11, 1924. He had many childhood memories and stories of his young life on the farm with his 9 brothers and sisters where he developed his strong work ethic. After his young years on the farm he joined the armed services and was in the army based in Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in December of 1946. His academic career ended with graduation from Michigan State College with a degree in agriculture. During his time at MSC he met the future love of his life Mary Lou ( Rardeen) who he wed on November 25, 1950 and spent 64 years of marriage with until her passing December 21, 2014. John and Mary Lou were blessed with two boys, Tom and Todd.
John had a long and illustrious career as a builder and land developer beginning in 1954. He built a reputation as being a quality, honest and fair builder. During his career he developed and built over 1000 multifamily apartments throughout Michigan. He also was responsible for many residential developments throughout mid-Michigan including but not limited to two neighborhoods in Delhi Township, Grovenburg Farms and River Pointe. As well as two condominium projects, Twin Oaks in Lansing and Meridian Village in Okemos. He started his final project in 1995 at the young age of 70, Cricket Ridge Apartments in Delhi Township. He loved to see equipment move and the development of infrastructure.
John and Mary Lou were fortunate enough to spend 30 plus years wintering at their condo in Sarasota Florida. They developed many lasting relationships and friendships with their neighbors from all parts of the country. John Spent a lot of time on their complex golf course as he would say "beating all those old guys."
John is survived by his son, Tom (Paula); grandchildren, Dustin (Jenell), Afton Dearman (Joe), Natalie, Matthew, Erin, Janell Whitley (Nick); great-grandchildren, Carter, Brady, Louie, Braden, Adele and Chandler; sister, Mary Curfman; brothers, Paul, Donald (Nena), Henry (Irene), Clint (Jackie); and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lena; wife, Mary Lou; son, Todd; sister, Vera; and brothers, Jack, Alex and Prince.
A graveside service will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, Michigan.
Arrangements by Gorsline Runciman, East Lansing. Share memories at www.grfuneralhomes.com