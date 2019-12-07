|
|
John Joseph Cusick, Sr.
Delta Twp, MI - Age 97, the beloved husband of Elizabeth, and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 6, 2019, the feast of St. Nicholas.
John was born, May 11, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Regis and Julia Cusick. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. John married the love of his life, Elizabeth Daly on November 4, 1944, after meeting her at Woolworth's in Lansing. He graduated from Michigan State University's ROTC program and then proudly served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. John retired from General Motors in 1980 after more than 30 years of service. He was a devout catholic and passed his strong faith onto his children and grandchildren. He and his loving wife were members of St. Gerard Catholic Church for almost 60 years. John treasured his time watching his grandchildren play sports and perform. On Saturdays, you could find John cheering on his favorite football team, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He cherished his summers spent on the beach and on his boat with family and friends at his cottage on Lake Huron.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth; sons, John Jr., Kevin and Regis. John was the last surviving sibling of his six brothers, Regis Jr., Walter, Thomas, Paul, Joseph, Bernard and one sister, Mary along with their spouses. He was also preceded in death by his wife's five sisters and two brothers. John is survived by two sisters-in-law, Anita Daly and Pat Daly; brother-in-law, Richard Shaver.
Surviving are his grateful children, Mary (Larry) Brya, Julia Cusick, Christine Williams, Maureen Carden, Katherine Cusick (Paul), Suzanne (Tim) Robbins and Joseph (Stephanie) Cusick; daughter-in-law, Linda; 20 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein and Rev. Fr. James Shaver as co-celebrants. Rite of committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Charities, 2800 W. Willow Street, Lansing, MI 48917. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019