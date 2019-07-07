|
|
John Joseph Smith
Portland - John Joseph Smith age 60, of Portland, MI, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ashley Care Center, Ashley, MI.
A Memorial Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., with Chaplain Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI, with an VFW Auxiliary Service held at 6:30 P.M.
John was born in Carson City, MI on October 15, 1958, the son of Charles William and Mary Anna (Theis) Smith. John graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1976.
John had worked for Ryder Logistics in Lansing. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a dedicated Jeff Gordon Fan. He looked forward to NASCAR parties he hosted with his friends. John liked the Chicago Bears, Detroit Tigers, and was an avid U of M fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and making goulash. John loved time spent with his family and was the "Greatest Uncle John" to his great nephews.
He was a member of the Fowler Conservation Club, a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post #3733 in Fowler, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) squadron #182 in Hubbardston.
He is survived by his sisters: Joanna Brown of St. Johns, MI; Agnes Moore of Fowler, MI; Diana and Stephen Cook of Westphalia, MI; and Helen Smith of St. Johns, MI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and 3 great nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers-in-law: Marion Brown and Thomas Moore.
Memorials may be made to VFW Auxiliary Post #3733 Fowler, MI or to Sons of the American Legion Squadron #182 Hubbardston, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019