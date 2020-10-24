John L. Moon
St. Johns - John L. Moon died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born October 12, 1943 in Detroit, MI the son of Robert and Marion "Jeannie" (Yerly) Moon. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the Upper Peninsula. During his working career he had several jobs and he was never one to sit still for very long. He worked for Brinks Armored Car for 29 years and for the State of Michigan at the Ionia Correctional Facility for 12 years and during those years he worked part time as a mail carrier and for the Kroger Company part time for over 45 years. In May of 1966 he married Teala Besko and she survives him. Also surviving are four sons, Thomas (Jennifer) of Virginia, Timothy (Heidi) of Indiana, Michael (Michelle) of Texas and Matthew (Amy) of Indiana; five grandchildren, Hannah, Rachael, Kayla, Morgan and Alaina; one sister, Barbara Lewis and four brothers, Gary (Judy), Randy, Ron (Valerie) and Robert. A graveside funeral service for John will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns with Chaplain Stephen Ezop officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, October 25 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
2111 University Park Dr., Suite 200, Okemos, MI 48864.