1/1
John L. Moon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Moon

St. Johns - John L. Moon died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born October 12, 1943 in Detroit, MI the son of Robert and Marion "Jeannie" (Yerly) Moon. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and trips to the Upper Peninsula. During his working career he had several jobs and he was never one to sit still for very long. He worked for Brinks Armored Car for 29 years and for the State of Michigan at the Ionia Correctional Facility for 12 years and during those years he worked part time as a mail carrier and for the Kroger Company part time for over 45 years. In May of 1966 he married Teala Besko and she survives him. Also surviving are four sons, Thomas (Jennifer) of Virginia, Timothy (Heidi) of Indiana, Michael (Michelle) of Texas and Matthew (Amy) of Indiana; five grandchildren, Hannah, Rachael, Kayla, Morgan and Alaina; one sister, Barbara Lewis and four brothers, Gary (Judy), Randy, Ron (Valerie) and Robert. A graveside funeral service for John will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns with Chaplain Stephen Ezop officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, October 25 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 2111 University Park Dr., Suite 200, Okemos, MI 48864.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved