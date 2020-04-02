Resources
East Lansing - Passed away April 1, 2020. John is survived by his parents, Valenty and Mary Lou Nowak; and two brothers, Peter and Christopher; and many relatives. John was a special and loving person in our household and will be missed dearly. John played 9 years football and baseball for Sterling Hts. MI football and baseball club. John graduated from Okemos High School class of '85. Donations can be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Mass at 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207 (313) 579-2100. A graveside service will be held for immediate family. Share memories greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
