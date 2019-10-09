|
John "Jack" Luke, DDS
In the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday September 18th, 2019, John "Jack" Luke was united in heaven with his parents, Leon and Jeanette Kosinski Luke, and siblings Florence McElheron, Elsie Luke, and Leon V. Luke.
Jack was born on October 17th, 1927 in Mount Clemens, Michigan. He attended Michigan State University and University of Detroit Dental School where he met Celestine "Cel" Blondell Krumholz, who would become his wife of 64 years.
His 37-year dental career commenced and ended In East Lansing Michigan, (for many years in partnership with his brother, Leon), Patients enjoyed Dr. Jack's witty humor and smiling face. Jack was active at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic parish and the MSU University Club.
After retiring from Dentistry in 1986, Jack and Cel moved to Sanibel Island, Florida. Jack pursued a second career in Real estate sales.
Jack was a sensitive and caring Husband, Father and Grandfather. He is survived by his Wife Celestine, his 4 children, Diana (Steve) Day, John (Beatrice) Luke, James Luke, Richard Luke and 2 special daughters, Anne Luke and Cristina Luke. He is also survived by 10 Grandchildren (also known as Picklepuss 1 through 10) Jennifer, Julia, Cassandra, Jaclyn, Nicole, Brody, Jimmy, Casey, Samantha, and Jessica, and was also blessed to have 2 great- grandsons, Justin and Jason. He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and in-laws in the McElheron, Luke, English, and Bejin families.
He leaves behind his valuable knick-knack collection, several dark chocolate candy bars hidden in the refrigerator door and his favorite iPad. Everyone he met immediately became a treasured friend, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please view the full obituary at: https://www.fullermetz.com/tributes/John-Luke.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Isabel Catholic Church on Sanibel Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either St. Isabel Church 3559 Sanibel Captiva Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957; or to the National MS Association www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019