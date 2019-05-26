|
|
John McCarty, Jr.
Crystal - John joined his wife of 67 years, Marie, in the early morning of May 23. John was born June 13, 1930 in Lansing to John and Emma(Dreps) McCarty. John joined the Marine Corps in 1949 shortly after graduating from Lansing Eastern High School. He returned to Lansing and began a long, happy career with Oldsmobile Exhibit and Display traveling the country with the auto shows.
On retirement, John and Marie enjoyed their home on Duck Lake, golfing with friends, swimming with the grandkids, and spending many winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
John is survived by his children: Susan McCarty of South Carolina, Sandra (David)Atherton of DeWitt, Patrick (Tanya) McCarty of Crystal, and Sharon (Dave) Charron of Lansing. Surviving also, his sister-in-law, Joan Kost . He leaves behind his many, beloved grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place in August in the Lansing area. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the veteran's .
Your children, grand and great-grandchildren love you Papa. " Don't get wet! "
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019