John Nikucki
Jackson - 3/23/1930 - 7/12/2019
John Andrew Nikucki, 89 years old, of Jackson, MI passed away 7/12/19. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania 3/23/1930 to John and Sophie Nikucki. He served in the US Navy in 1947 with honorable discharge. He was founder of the Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church on 1407 Pringle Ave. in the late 1950's. He became a salesman at Sears in Frandor in 1966. Retired in 1992. He enjoyed 27 years of retirement. Survived by his sons John Jr. and Mark Nikucki. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sophie (Stefanski) Nikucki and his wife Virginia Nikucki. Cremation has taken place. Internment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. No services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family can be made for final expenses. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Wish to thank Ridegecrest Assisted Living and Great Lakes Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019