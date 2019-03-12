John Norwood Mills



Dansville - John Norwood Mills, age 88, of Dansville, Michigan passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. John was born April 18, 1930 in Lansing MI to Harold and Frieda IO (Gaylord) Mills. Norwood was an Eastern High School graduate in1948. He also graduated from Michigan State University with a Business Management Degree. Before graduating from high school, Norwood's parents bought a farm in White Oak Township. This led to Norwood's life long farming career.



He was a life time member of the NFO (National Farmers Organization). He owned and operated several car washes and an ice business with his partners, good friend Erdman Lipstraw and brother Norman Mills. Together they formed L and M Enterprises. Besides his love for farming, he also enjoyed 1940's big band brass music, photography, and socializing. He enjoyed talking and remembering old times during his monthly meeting of the "old farts" club. He also had a great memory and could remember all kinds of dates and names. Family was very important to Norwood. He loved spending time with them and had a great sense of humor. Right up to his final days, Norwood had a smile on his face.



Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel, 205 East Middle Street, Williamston, MI 48895 at 11:00 a.m. with a 1 hour prior visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a local music program or a . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Mills family.