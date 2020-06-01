John Paul Casbergue



Lansing - John Casbergue died peacefully on May 17, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Age 88 years. He was born on January 14, 1932 to Selim Fernand and Nona Chase Casbergue in Angleton, Texas.



John was curious and adventuresome his entire life. After graduating from Florida State, he fulfilled his ROTC obligation as a pilot in the Air Force. He trained on fighter jets, but cross-trained to fly helicopters so that he could move to Japan. He was later stationed in the Marshall Islands during the last above-ground nuclear tests. After his service he managed the dining room at Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, finished his MS at Michigan State and taught Medical Dietetics at Ohio State. He earned His Ph.D. in Medical Education at MSU and was immediately recruited to the MSU Medical schools. While there he created innovative programs to help physicians become better educators for their students. His programs were so valued that he consulted at many universities in the US, Canada and Britain. After early retirement from MSU, he was involved in developing an innovative computer program to improve medical records in Hospitals. In his retirement John travelled widely in Asia and Europe with his wife of 35 years, Helen Hagens. Japan was always his favorite place to visit. John volunteered with international student groups and with sister city programs in every city he lived in.



Besides his wife Helen, John is survived by three children, Paul Casbergue (Lauren Hendrickson), Maria Cowen, Lisa (Ron) Seybert and his two stepdaughters that he helped raise, Jennifer (Tom) Preslar and Frances (Aaron) Shelle. John had ten beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Casey and Claire Cowen, Joshua, Jacob, John and Maria Seybert, and Aiden, Isaac, and James Shelle.



Interment has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.









