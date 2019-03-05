|
John R. Carpenter
Lansing - John R. Carpenter of Lansing passed into eternity on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1936 to William and Ruth Carpenter. John was the last remaining family member of 4 sisters: Bernice, Josephine, Geraldine and Etheline and 5 brothers: Clarence, Kenneth, Burton, Lavern and Meredith "Chuck". John was predeceased by his wife, Virginia and survived by 4 daughters: Linda Logeonelo, Sharon Brummit, Janet Case and Carol Simons.
John was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Navy and worked 40 years for the Motor Wheel Corporation. His last five years were spent living at Medilodge of Capital Area where he received compassionate care as he suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
Graveside services were held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Great Lakes Hospice. Arrangements were entrusted to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 5, 2019