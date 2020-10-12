Br. John R Maurer OFM Conv (Pete) born on July 7, 1939, passed away on September 10, 2020, due to COVID 19. Brother John was the son of John & C. Joy (Beard) Maurer. He was a graduate of St. Mary Cathedral High School class of 1957 in Lansing, MI.



Brother John entered the Franciscan Order in 1975 & spent the rest of his life dedicated to God, the poor & the elderly.



Brother John is predeceased by his parents, grandson Steven Scott, brother Richard Maurer, the mother of his children Heather & his best friend Stephen & his wife Marla Gauss.



He is survived by his children Teresa (Steve) Scott, Cheryl Bliss, Corinna (Peter) Thomas, Wendy (Tony) Shephard, 7 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Marian Herpst, Jan (Jerry)Nurenberg, Michael (Janet)Maurer, Tina Maurer, Kady Maurer, James (Cindy) Maurer, Denise (David) Key, Joseph (Katie) Maurer & his extended family, the Gauss'. Funeral Services were held at Incarnation Church in Louisville, KY with burial at Mt. St. Francis, IN.



A Mass commemorating Brother John Maurer will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lansing MI, at 11:00 am. Covid 19 protocols will be in place









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store