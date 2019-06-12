|
|
John R. Wedding
Lansing - Age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 10, 2019. John was born in Saginaw Michigan March 12, 1929 to John A. Wedding and Ethel (Winston) Wedding who pre-deceased him. John earned his Eagle Scout at age 14 and served as a camp counselor during his teen years. He graduated from Saginaw High School in 1947, Bay City Junior College in 1951. In 1951 he entered the U.S. Army and served in the 25th Division Artillery in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. John continued his educational pursuits by graduating from Michigan State University and obtained his Masters Degree from Western Michigan University. After graduating from college he was a youth director at the Y. M.C.A. and an assistant camp director at Mystic Lake Camp. In 1959 he started teaching in the Lansing Public Schools where he taught for 32 years. During the summer he worked for the Lansing Parks and Recreation as a Summer Play Ground Director. John was a charter member of Grace Brethren Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Treasurer. Later he attended Maranatha Baptist Church. John enjoyed reading, woodworking and volunteering at Scheffel Toy. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. On August 17, 1957 he married the love of his life Doloris Vertz. He is survived by his wife Doloris and their four children: Steven Wedding, Beth (David) Simmers, Keith (Denise) Wedding, Brent (Julia) Wedding, five grandchildren: John Simmers, Kelsey, Preston, Brendan and Kirsten Wedding, his brothers Warren Wedding and Charles (Mary) Wedding and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, John was pre-deceased by his brother Frank Wedding. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship in Lansing or Maranatha Baptist Church. Visitation with the family will be held at Tiffany Funeral Home on West Saginaw on Thursday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at Maranatha Baptist Church on Waverly Road. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 12, 2019