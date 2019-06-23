John Richard Black



Mason - John Richard Black, age 79, of Mason, Michigan passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Burcham Hills Retirement Community in East Lansing under the loving care of his family and Michigan Premier Hospice. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Lansing, Michigan to parents Frederick William Black and Thelma Gladys Wooten. John grew up in Wacousta and graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1958 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the Navy, serving on the tank landing ship USS Suffolk County until his Honorable Discharge in 1963 and the beginning of his dedicated 36 year career at the General Motors Lansing Oldsmobile Assembly Plant. A General Motors co-worker introduced him to Kay (Powers) of Mason and they have been married since 1986. Together they enjoyed traveling, gardening and attending basketball and baseball games. John was a devoted fan of Tiger baseball, Lions football and MSU Spartan athletics and a talented amateur photographer (for someone that didn't particularly care to have his photo taken). John is preceded in death by both of his parents and nephew Brian Becker. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife Kay, sisters Pat Lund and Vicky (Dale) Stelwagen, stepdaughters Tammy (Keith) Scott and Jenna (Jim) Patterson, grandchildren Ken Westervelt, Kristin (Nate) Lilly, Andrew Westervelt and Devin Nault, great grandchild Greyson Westervelt and several loving nieces and nephews. In keeping with John's wishes, no visitation/funeral service is planned. Burial will occur during a private family ceremony at Wacousta Cemetery in Watertown Township. Memorial donations may be directed to or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary