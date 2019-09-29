Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
John Robinson Obituary
John Robinson

Grand Ledge - John Trevor Robinson of Grand Ledge passed away September 24, 2019 in Lansing. John was born September 27, 1947 in Lansing to the late Claude J. and Helen L. (Matthews) Robinson. He graduated from Everett High School Class of 1966, was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran and retired Production Manager for GM. John was a member of the Grand Ledge VFW Post 3293, Mid-Michigan Model A Club and loved to drive his 1932 Chevrolet and 1930 Ford Coupe, which he restored himself. He enjoyed traveling and especially looked forward to wintering in Las Cruces, NM for the past several years. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lennie (Godfrey); son, Trevor and daughter, Lindsay Robinson. A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, October, 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in John's name may be given to the Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary in New Mexico. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
