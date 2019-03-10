Services
John Sattazahn


1930 - 2019
John Sattazahn

Onondaga - Passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 88. John was born in Charlotte Michigan April 10, 1930, the son of Harold and Vera (Hall) Sattazahn. John married Lorraine Arndt on August 27, 1948 and had four children. They were married for 62 years. He spent 35 years at General Motors. His passions were hitting the open road in his camper along with reading and listening to Country & Western music, just a good old boy. John is survived by his sons, Harold (Theresa) Sattazahn, Mark (Tina) Sattazahn; daughter, Sherry (Ed) Nelton; daughter-in-law, Mary Sattazahn; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Sage, Kevin (Heather) Sattazahn; great grandchildren, Alex Garrison, Shaelyn Sage, Liam Sattazahn. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine Sattazahn; step-mothers, Vivian Cora Roth Sattazahn, Mildred Vanita Joy Bartley Sattazahn; brother, Charles Sattazahn; son, Greg Sattazahn and step-sister, Mary Sattazahn Norris. The family would like to especially thank his caregivers Val Pruden and Charlie Cole along with the entire staff at Great Lakes Caring. We couldn't have done it without them. As we part ways, we will sing a song, "Happy trails to you, until we meet again, Happy Trails to you". We will miss you! A private burial will take place at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Eaton Community Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran Rd. Charlotte, MI 48812. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. To place online condolences please visit our website, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
