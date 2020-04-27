|
John Shields Fitzpatrick, Sr. PhD
Kalamazoo - John Shields Fitzpatrick, Sr. PhD, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born March 20, 1937 in Kalamazoo, MI the son of Michael and Rosemary (Shields) Fitzpatrick.
John graduated from Saint Augustine High School. He completed his undergraduate degree from The University of Notre Dame and PhD from Bowling Green University. He was a husband, father and life-long educator beginning his teaching and coaching career in Saint Clair Shores MI. He served as a teacher, coach and principal at Grand Rapids Catholic Central H.S. followed by serving as a principal at G. R. Union and Forest Hills Central H.S. John went on to become a Superintendent at Cleveland Heights - University Heights in Ohio and finished his career as an administrator in the East Lansing School System.
John married the former Susan M. Gabel who preceded him in death on April 16, 2001. John is survived by his second wife, Colleen; his sons, Michael (Deb), Thomas (Kathy), John (Barb) and daughter Kathleen; his brother, Michael Fitzpatrick; sister, Alice Pricer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure or your local food bank. A Memorial Service will be held later this summer in Kalamazoo, MI. Services are entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view John's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020