John Sylvester Terres
Fort Lauderdale, FL - John was born on November 14, 1944 in Litchfield, MN and passed away on February 6, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. John grew up in Lansing, MI and graduated from Resurrection High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Florence Terres. Survived by his children, Rich (Robin) Terres, Jeff Terres and Wendy (Jason) Muzzatti, six grandchildren, his seven siblings and many nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private memorial service and burial. Memorial donations can be made in John's name to Lansing Catholic HS, 501 Marshall St, Lansing, MI 48912.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019