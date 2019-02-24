Resources
More Obituaries for John Terres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sylvester Terres


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Sylvester Terres Obituary
John Sylvester Terres

Fort Lauderdale, FL - John was born on November 14, 1944 in Litchfield, MN and passed away on February 6, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. John grew up in Lansing, MI and graduated from Resurrection High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Florence Terres. Survived by his children, Rich (Robin) Terres, Jeff Terres and Wendy (Jason) Muzzatti, six grandchildren, his seven siblings and many nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private memorial service and burial. Memorial donations can be made in John's name to Lansing Catholic HS, 501 Marshall St, Lansing, MI 48912.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.