John T. Wines
Lansing - John Wines, age 60, of Lansing, MI, passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Detroit, the youngest son of Robert and Kathryn (Quinn) Wines.
John graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, a member of the Class of 1977. He was an outstanding football player and received many awards, including being named an All-State Quarterback. In addition to his athletic achievements, John will be remembered for his generosity, warm smile and how much he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Wheeler. Surviving are his sisters Barbara (Robert) Thorburn, Mary Habbyshaw, Lolly (Grant) Griswold, Kathy (Charlie) Thurman, Judy (Richard) Halvorsen and Susan (James) Wheeler, brothers Robert and Michael, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends in remembrance one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Mid Michigan Recovery Services, 913 W. Holmes Road, Suite 200, Lansing, MI. 48910. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019