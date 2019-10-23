|
John Thomas Buckner, Sr.
Lansing - John Thomas Buckner, son of the late Phillip "Poney" and Willa Lee [Caldwell] Buckner, departed this life on October 20, 2019. John was born in Barberton, Ohio on September 15, 1932 and attended the Barberton public schools. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Untied States Air Force, where he served for four years and was honorably discharged.
In 1959, John relocated to Lansing where he later met and married the love of his life, Myrtle [Wilmington] Buckner. Their love spanned 60 years, and to their union was one child, John Buckner, Jr.
John began his employment at Michigan State University (MSU) in food service at the Union building. He later transferred to the MSU bookstore where he retired after 43 years.
John was preceded in death by: his only son, John Buckner, Jr.; his parents; his siblings, James A. (Frankie) Buckner and Anna Collins; and his nephew, Kenneth Rowe.
John leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Myrtle; niece, Sandra Buckner; nephew, Phillip Buckner; god daughter, Ashley Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services to celebrate John's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Trinity AME Church, 3500 W. Holmes Rd. Lansing, MI 48911. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 2600 E. Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, MI 48910.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019